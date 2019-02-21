Lifetime Casts Their New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Royal Sequel

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 11:49 AM

Tiffany Marie Smith, Charlie Field,

Introducing the new TV versions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Lifetime has found its new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the sequel to last year's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance

Meghan will be played by Tiffany Marie Smith, an actress and host who has appeared on Supernatural and Jane the Virgin. Harry will be portrayed by Charlie Field, who has appeared in Genius and Poldark

Becoming Royal will tell the story of the couple's first year of marriage, "pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family. Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan's core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs." 

Last year's movie starred Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser as the two lovebirds, and it showed the couple from the moment they met up until just before their wedding, so it feels safe to bet we'll be seeing a fictionalized version of last May's spectacular royal wedding. All we have to say is that if they don't get a gospel choir to sing Stand By Me, we will be extremely disappointed!

The movie will also likely deal with Meghan's father and sister, who have continued to cause trouble long after the wedding, as well as the pregnancy announcement and the upcoming splitting of the royal households. We'd also be surprised if this movie didn't broach the subject of all the headlines of a feud brewing between Meghan and her sister in-law, Kate Middleton. 

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal will debut later this spring on Lifetime. 

