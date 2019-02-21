Photo credit is John Stoffer
by Jessica Cardenas & Alli Rosenbloom | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 12:06 PM
The 2019 Academy Awards are almost here, but it's at the after party this Sunday where all of your favorite A-list celebrities will be celebrating Hollywood's most glamorous night of the year.
Tequila Don Julio's specialty cocktails will play the starring role at the Governors Ball where celebs will mingle and sip their cocktails out of gold metal straws. Mixologist Charles Joly will serve his two signature cocktails, the Rosella and the Ancho Old Fashioned.
The visually stunning Rosella cocktail has floral, citrus and herbal notes and will be served at Tequila Don Julio's signature bar. "The Rosella cocktail, so named for the vibrant and elegant hibiscus flower that rests at the bottom of the flute, is a refined, clean and complex offering for the 2019 Academy Awards," Joly explains.
The Ancho Old Fashioned brings in the flavors of Mexico and showcases the versatility of tequila according to Joly, "utilizing the Tequila Don Julio Reposado expression, we'll offer spirituous cocktail for those whom enjoy sipping classics like Manhattans, Sazeracs and of course, Old Fashioned's."
During Sunday's celebration, 6,000 specialty cocktails will be served at the Oscars, which requires months of planning and 100 hours of hands-on cocktail preparation. For all those specialty cocktails alone, almost one mile worth of glassware is needed and approximately 100 thousand fresh herb leaves, including Rosemary and Thyme, are used.
"Being able to design signature cocktails for the biggest party of the year is obviously a tremendous honor. Having the opportunity to assemble the best bar tenders in the business and serve guests at the Academy Awards Governors Ball is even better," says Joly.
Check out the cocktail recipes below to mix your own Academy Award winning cocktail so you can sip like the stars on Oscar night. Cheers!
The Rosella Cocktail by Charles Joly
1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco
1/2 oz white vermouth
3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
1/2 oz simple syrup
5 drops of Scrappy's Lavender Bitters
1 1/2 oz Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Hibiscus flower
Orange oils
Preparation:
Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, white vermouth, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and bitters into a shaker with ice. Shake gently. Strain into a flute over a hibiscus flower. Top with Fever Tree Ginger Beer and mist with orange oils.
Ancho Old Fashioned by Charles Joly
1 1/2 oz of Tequila Don Julio Reposado
Barspoon of Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur
3 drops of Bittered Sling Arabica Coffee Bitters
1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2 pars sugar, 1 part water)
Orange oil for mist
Orange twist for garnish
Preparation:
Stir Tequila Don Julio Reposado, chile liqueur, coffee bitters and demerara syrup over ice. Pour into an Old Fashioned glass over one large ice cube. Mist with orange oil and place orange twist decoratively.
