by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 10:03 AM
It was the wedding fans were hoping for, but didn't know when would exactly happen.
But just before ringing in 2019, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed on Instagram that they pulled off an intimate, private ceremony.
Fast-forward to today and the couple is still enjoying every moment of the newlywed phase. At the same time, Miley is sharing one of the many reasons why it was finally time to say "I Do."
"The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn't old-fashioned—I actually think it's kind of New Age. We're redefining, to be f--king frank, what it looks like for someone that's a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship," she shared in the March issue of Vanity Fair. "A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person. What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I'm in love with exists on almost a spiritual level."
Miley continued, "It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation—I don't think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships."
Ryan McGinley
As for whether or not she feels different after getting married, the "We Can't Stop" singer doesn't notice a huge change.
"Zero percent different," she explained to the publication. "I would say that losing the house changed us much more than getting married changed us."
Miley added, "We've worn rings forever, and I definitely didn't need it in any way. It actually is kind of out of character for me."
Ryan McGinley
Relationships aside, the 26-year-old is also focused on releasing a new album as early as this summer. As for what fans can expect, prepare for a whole lot of different sounds.
"There's psychedelic elements, there's pop elements, there's more hip-hop-leaning records. You know, in the same way I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less," Miley teased. This new album will be "just kind of a mosaic of all the things that I've been before."
The March 2019 issue of Vanity Fair is available on the iPhone, Kindle and other devices on February 26. You can also pick it up on newsstands nationally on March 5.
