Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy Break Up

Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy have called it quits after just a few weeks of dating.

The 30-year-old model and the 28-year-old rapper, who first sparked romance rumors earlier this month, appear to have ended their brief relationship. According to TMZ, the couple's romance took a turn after a "huge argument" about her ex, Tyga. The outlet reports that, in the end, Chyna and Soulja Boy weren't on the same page and she felt he "wasn't ready to commit."

Early Thursday, Soulja, née DeAndre Cortez Way, took to Twitter to seemingly confirm the split news by retweeting the TMZ article. "I just wanted to see what the p--sy felt like," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

He later apologized for the message, writing, "My apologies to Blac Chyna and my fans for the previous tweet. Blac Chyna and I have a mutual friendship nothing more nothing less."