Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy Break Up

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 9:20 AM

Blac Chyna, Soulja Boy

Getty Images

Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy have called it quits after just a few weeks of dating.

The 30-year-old model and the 28-year-old rapper, who first sparked romance rumors earlier this month, appear to have ended their brief relationship. According to TMZ, the couple's romance took a turn after a "huge argument" about her ex, Tyga. The outlet reports that, in the end, Chyna and Soulja Boy weren't on the same page and she felt he "wasn't ready to commit."

Early Thursday, Soulja, née DeAndre Cortez Way, took to Twitter to seemingly confirm the split news by retweeting the TMZ article. "I just wanted to see what the p--sy felt like," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

He later apologized for the message, writing, "My apologies to Blac Chyna and my fans for the previous tweet. Blac Chyna and I have a mutual friendship nothing more nothing less."

Read

Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy Celebrate Their First Valentine's Day Together

It was just last week that Soulja appeared to confirm the relationship speculation, telling his fans on social media that he's "in love."

For Valentine's Day, the rapper and Rob Kardashian's ex went on a shopping date at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. Soulja documented the holiday outing on social media, sharing photos and videos from their date.

"Happy Valentine's Day," he wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted post.

Soulja still has a photo of Chyna at a 2019 Grammys after-party up on his Instagram.

"DrakoChyna Grammy Party Celebration," the photo caption reads.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

