Does Tyler Henry Foresee a Wedding to Boyfriend Clint in His Future?

Most of the time, Tyler Henryhas a knack for anticipating what's next. Courtesy of his tenure on Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, predicting the outcomes of other peoples' personal ventures is more or less his day job.

But what about his own? In an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of Hollywood Medium's fourth season premiere, Tyler says that when it comes to the details of his own future—specifically, his future with steady boyfriend Clint Godwin—the 23-year-old clairvoyant tends to draw more of a blank.

"I always say, I can tell everybody else's future except my own," Tyler laughs, replying to a question about whether he foresees wedding bells on the horizon for himself and his photographer beau, who've been dating for several years now.