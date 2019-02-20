Now, just because we guessed those correctly does not mean we are unhappy about this result. We are thrilled, actually. Thrilled! Joey Fatone is one of our top two favorite members of NSYNC! Rumer Willis is crazy talented (though we still need an explanation for that white scrunchie)!

The Masked Singer revealed two singers tonight in the semi-finals, unmasking the Lion and the Rabbit to reveal exactly the two people we thought it was going to be: Joey Fatone as the Rabbit, and Rumer Willis as the Lion.

For every clue we've gotten so far, and a rundown of all the singers revealed so far, scroll on down.

The internet has strong guesses for each of them, but truly anyone could take those masks off next week in the two-hour finale.

Fox The Monster The Songs: "Don't Stop Me Now," "I Don't Want to Be," "American Woman," "I Love Rock & Roll," "Stay With Me" The Clues: He's a monster because that's what the world labeled him

Here to rewrite his mixtape to prove he's more than "puff and fluff"

At the top of his game, but the game turned on him

Retreated into his cave to take a break from the public eye

Here to set the record straight

Not a professional singer "to everyone"

Took a drive up from the south in his Cadillac

New York and the desert in the background

Back in the "swing" of things to get his mind right

Has a deep wound to heal

Like everyone else, I've had my share of dark days

I'm a fighter

I've discovered the teddy bear I am at heart

Don't think about swinging your negativity his way, he'll just swing back

Brought out a special headset: "I make my best calls on this headset"

Nick thinks it might be someone he knows

Had his own leather jacket that said "American Monster"

Grew up in the south, had to stay inside

Won awards, but out of nowhere people said he wasn't the real deal

Couldn't let people make him a bad boy for life

Came out from under the bed to step into the ring

Says he was not on In Living Color and his shoe size is 12

Villified and persecuted for sounding like a ringtone

Putting on a front made him angry

Hiding behind faster tracks

Away for over a decade

"I'm a father, a husband, a son, a brother, and more than anything, I'm a person." Our Best Guess: It's probably T-Pain, but who knows?!

Fox The Bee The Songs: "Chandelier," "Locked Out of Heaven," "Wrecking Ball," "What's Love Got to Do With It," "Natural Woman" The Clues: Long career, started in the 50s

flown to soaring heights

being a "worker bee" keeps her young

call her "Queen bee" or "Empress"

Wants to sing to new generation

Peaches and honey references

Faces lift her up

Not up on what's happening in the music world today

Have to be willing to flip the script

Says "take me to court"

Mom gave her the idea to form a group at a birthday party when she was 8

"It was always in the cards"

Got a record deal and "All peaches and marmalade ever since"

It's a trip singing songs other people have written

"it's all in me"

Never thought she'd be singing a modern power ballad

Brought out bakeware: "This is my second favorite thing to do."

"Going back to what I know best"

"A few of us queen bees got our groove on back then, so which one am I?"

Tina Turner is a close friend

Has 10 Grammys

Loves baking peach cobblers

Santa Fe, Grammys

Aretha Franklin is a good friend

"I'm a people person. Behind this mask, it's difficult because I'm cut off in a way from you. I need to see you, I need to touch you, I need to feel you, and that's the way it is for me" Our Best Guess: Gladys Knight, also known as the "Empress of Soul"

Fox The Peacock The Songs: "The Greatest Show," "Counting Stars," "All of Me," "I Can't Feel My Face," "Let's Go" The Clues: Started performing young

Loves the spotlight

Close friends with Michael Jackson

Plays piano

Small ceramic dog?

Very Las Vegas

Part of a magic act

Said, "it's been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her wall" =

Many versions of his career

Started as a teenybop

But there's more than meets the eye

Cast in some dramatic roles

Terrified of heights

"I have performed in Las Vegas"

Sad and lonely under mask

It's like his entire career "disappeared into thin air"

Everyone recognizes him

Rainbow cape

Weight 176 pounds

"At night, I ride into the competition"

Has to step up his game

Brought out a curly wig: "Because of this wig, I was thrown in jail."

Started as a showbiz prodigy, got fanmail very young

Hosted award shows

Performed for knights, kings, and queens

"My face has been tattooed on a person's body."

Hates to let his "little soldiers" down

"I have dedicated my life to showbusiness. This mask transforms me into another character. It's funny because at home my partner would look at me and I'd be walking through the house [like a peacock]. And my partner would say, let it go, you're not a peacock at home....I've done this before." Our Best Guess: Donny Osmond.

Getty Images; FOX The Rabbit Songs performed: "Livin' La Vida Loca," "Wake Me Up," "Poison," "Isn't She Lovely," "My Girl" The Clues: Lots of twitching

Was never alone on stage

"Pops" up here and there

Known for synchronized singing

Has performed in a mask before

Said the last mask standing "is gonna be me"

Said "Yes, in a band"

Amusement park/Coney Island themes

Food references - likes to "cook up something new"

Has felt "boxed in" in a group

Could not say if he had toured with Nicole (Eden's Crush and NSYNC toured together)

Wanted to confuse the panel with R&B

Calls himself a trickster

"I bounce here, I hop there, and then I'm gone"

Busted out some old school moves, hoped he didn't pass out

Brought a tiny magician kit: "It's another way I like to impress an audience."

Marionette strings and puppets

"Hanging tough in the sunshine state"

"Break my achey heart"

Circus theme on stage

"I have 17 tattoos on my body"

Loves camping and hiking

"Chicken of the sea"

"Trashin' the camp" (AKA the song NSYNC sang on the Tarzan soundtrack)

Has done some work in a costume before, but not singing Our Best Guess: Joey Fatone feels really right. The NSYNC member used to have a cooking show and had a Coney Island-themed hot dog stand in Orlando, and this week, the Rabbit really sounded like Joey for the first time. The Reveal: Joey Fatone!

Getty Images; FOX The Lion The Songs: "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody," "Feeling Good," "California Dreamin,'" "Diamond Heart," "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing" The Clues: Hollywood royalty

Stepping away from her pride

Lots of women in her pride

Feels like she's on cloud nine

Could be a "frontrunner"

Mask makes her feel courageous

Important to use her voice

Lots of protest imagery

Newspaper called "Hailey Times"

Wanted to prove being onstage is her destiny

Wants to be a "model of courage"

Loves The Wizard of Oz

Time to stop being "sugar and spice"

"Tick-tock, the twister is coming."

Brought out a scrunchie: "It's a family heirloom."

"Down in the cabaret bars of old Chicago"

"Say my name"

whispers and gossip (or rumors)

The bluegrass state (Kentucky)

"I have a subscription to a monthly mystery game"

Born into an empire

"I'm an advocate, not a victim, even though I've been bullied for a lot of my life. A daughter, a sister, I have moments of insecurity but to sing in a mask, it completely changes everything that you thought you know." Our Best Guess: Rumer Willis denied that it's her, but it definitely is. She's been in Chicago on Broadway. She was born in Kentucky and grew up in Hailey, Idaho. She's Hollywood royalty. The Reveal: Rumer Willis!

Getty Images; FOX The Alien Songs: "Feel It Still," "Love Fools," "Happy," "Ex's & Oh's" The Clues: Grew up in public eye

Anonymity is an alien concept

No one will control her again

Lots of snakes

Has many sisters

Kids toy imagery, more snakes

She's a quadruple threat

Has recorded many things

Has been "poked and prodded"

Wanted peace and quiet

Always craved the simple life

"That's hot"

Destined for the limelight

Brought out a police badge: "I've sworn to protect and serve"

Badge says Indiana

Knows a thing or two about the law and fashion

Malibu and the Moulin Rouge

Coordinates: 52 2 North, 57 66 East

1956

"I have been on the New York Times Best Seller's List twice" Best Guess: Those Simple Life/Paris Hilton references threw everything off, but La Toya Jackson is still the best guess. She even starred in a reality show called Armed and Famous about celebrities training to be reserve police officers in Muncie, Indiana. The Reveal: It's La Toya Jackson!

Getty Images; FOX The Raven The Songs: "Rainbow," "Bad Romance," "Brave" The Clues: Spent her life listening to other people's stories, now wants to share hers

Always been a sunny kind of person

Never had trouble getting an audience

No one talks more than her

Recently suffered a tragic loss

Honoring "her beloved"

Found beauty in the darkness

"Like a phoenix from the ashes, I will rise up and find a light"

"Don't cry, baby, this one's for you"

Says she's a lover, not a fighter

Confirmed she hosted a talk show

Lots of bird imagery

Once a lonely bird until a man came and recognized her beauty

Cried tears of love into the Hudson River

The year 1968

Did this show against all instincts

Made a career of talking to people

Has a bird's eye view from death to love

11:11

"My greatest joy is being a mother to my flock"

Sometimes you have to look back to go forward

Brought out an Emmy: "I place this where my flock can admire it" Our Best Guess: Ricki Lake. She lost her ex-husband in 2017 was born in 1968. The Reveal: It's Ricki Lake!

Michael Becker / FOX; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BCRF The Unicorn Songs: "Fight Song," "Oops I Did It Again," "I Love It" The Clues: Born in Beverly Hills

Told she was tone-deaf

Always told she wasn't good enough

Wants to prove you just have to believe in yourself

Said "they call me Bird"

Recently lost her sheen (Sheen?)

Wanted to exude model behavior

Said she's feeling Victorious

Said she's going for the gold

Balloon imagery

Only known as a gymnast "in the bedroom"

Words like "Floated" "Heaven"

Five little unicorns

"Cartwheels" "Crafted"

Brought out a typewriter: "This typewriter has created lots of magic" The Reveal: It's Tori Spelling! The typewriter was Aaron Spelling's actual typewriter!

Paul Morigi/WireImage; FOX The Poodle Week 1: Performed "Heartbreaker" by Pat Benatar The Clues: Ever since she was a little girl she's loved to be on stage and to take on a character. She picked a poodle because it's sassy, smart, and best in show. She loves San Francisco and comes from a musical family, but she's known for a different talent. She loves exercising her right to free speech and rainbows are involved. She's returning to musical roots to show a side never seen before, and to figure her out we're all going to have to WORK. She says "I'm here for your honor." Week 4: Performed "Time After Time" The New Clues: Has to be flawless to do this role of the poodle justice, turns to best friends to practice new material, tells a joke so she's definitely a comedian, lots of legal references, heights are her biggest fear, says she's been fired multiple times. The Reveal: It's Margaret Cho!

Fox Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The Deer Week 1: Performed "Thunder" The Clues: 6'3", chose the deer because they're incredibly competitive, always considered himself a singer but not sure anyone else would agree, says it's hard for people to get past who he is and what he's known for, he's been knocked down fifty times, but in the Wild Wild West you learn how to get up and get back in the saddle, likes horses, had to wrap his antlers in medical tape. He also said "Ravens beware," and had to "take the fifth" when the panel asked if he played in the NFL. Week 3: Performed "Get Your Shine On" The new clues: Being in the bottom isn't his style, used to be able to sell "salt to a slug," now seems to sell used cars but can't get his lines right, knows how to throw, really likes throwing, does a lot of throwing, throwing! Said "I have multiple world titles, started in track and field, then it went to horses." Our Best Guess: Another football player, perhaps Terry Bradshaw? He's done car commercials... The Reveal: Terry Bradshaw

Fox Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Happiest Baby The Pineapple Week 2: Performed "I Will Survive" The Clues: Decided to be a pineapple because they're "fun, tropical, and go well with ham," been through some dark times, beat a life-threatening disease, this OG decided to take things as they come, never wipe the smile off my face, been in the public eye for decades, always dreamed of being a singer, has a bumper sticker that says "pipe dream" and is clearly into smoking weed. The Reveal: Tommy Chong

Fox Alberto E. Rodriguez/VMN18/Getty Images For Nickelodeon The Hippo Week 1: Performed "My Prerogative" The Clues: Male, breakfast is the most important meal of the day because he needs his strength, he's one of the most dangerous animals in the kingdom, used to performing in a mask in front of thousands of screaming fans, has to dance whenever he wins even when it gets him in trouble, drinks orange juice, has a lot of money, and his favorite past time is bowling. The Reveal: Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown