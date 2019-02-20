Chanel Announces Karl Lagerfeld Will Be Cremated Without a Ceremony

Karl Lagerfeld's final wishes are being honored by Chanel.

The visionary creative director died just one day ago at the age of 85 and plans to lay him to rest are under way. People reports that a Chanel spokesperson told French news agency Agence France-Presse, "His wishes will be respected."

In an April 2018 interview, the Chanel director revealed his desire to "be cremated and for my ashes to dispersed with those of my mother." He also hoped to include his beloved cat Choupette's ashes should she die before him, however the cat continues to live.

His decision to be cremated was inspired by the pomp and circumstance of French singer Johnny Hallyday's funeral in 2017, which was held at La Madeleine Church and famously attended by current and former French presidents. After seeing the massive crowds that gathered in the streets, Lagerfeld said, "I'd rather die. Since those miserable Hallyday family stories, a funeral at the Madeleine looks like a joke."