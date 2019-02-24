See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Oscars

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:21 PM

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Love is in the air, especially at the 2019 Oscars!

In fact, Hollywood's most notable duos have officially turned the 91st Academy Awards into date night as they're flaunting their love on the red carpet. We're, obviously, talking about Best Director nominee Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee as they're all loved-up in front of the cameras!

The longtime loves are certainly making a splash on the red carpet as they're both rocking vibrant numbers for the award show. The couple that dons jewel tones together, stays together...right?

Of course, Spike and Tonya aren't the only notable twosome to pop up at the awards show. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have also hit the Oscars red carpet, proving that this Hollywood event is the perfect post-Valentine's Day date night spot.

Nonetheless, it is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez who have stolen the spotlight at the Oscars. On top of donning show-stopping outfits, J. Lo and A-Rod are oozing A-list vibes as they cuddle up for a moment on the red carpet.

For a closer look at all the love on the red carpet, take a peek at the sweet snaps below!

2019 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! After the show, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

