Comfy Clothes Up to 50% Off Now

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 3:00 AM

It's been so cold out all winter long that we hardly can feel our faces. 

And because that's the case, we've been stocking up on comfy separates—like crazy—for the past few months. That being said, is there ever such a thing as too many sweaters? It's a rhetorical question, of course, but endlessly spending on chunky knitwear and fancy sweatpants can get expensive. That's why we're all about a good sale. Since we're nowhere near done buying winter wear, we hunted down the best sale items you can get right now.

And the best part—some of it is up to half off, so don't wait! 

Love Brushes Borg Sweatshirt

BUY IT: $45 $14 at Topshop

 

FILA Alessia Reconstructed Joggers

BUY IT: $60 $36 at Nordstrom

 

Free People Movement Off the Record Soft Jacket

BUY IT: $168 $78 at Revolve

 

Heavy Brushed Scarf

BUY IT: $35 $15 at Topshop

 

Out From Under Feather Soft Crew Sock

BUY IT: $16 $5 at Urban Outfitters

 

Topshop Roll Neck Crop Sweater

BUY IT: $60 $36 at Nordstrom

 

UO Austin Mock-Neck Cable Knit Sweater

BUY IT: $60 $30 at Urban Outfitters

 

Sweatshirt with Motif

BUY IT: $25 $11 at H&M

 

 

Zella Plush Lined Wrap Hooded Jacket

BUY IT: $80 $47.40 at Nordstrom

 

Rebecca Minkoff Jolie Pants

BUY IT: $128 (now $6.60) at Shopbop

 

 Brave Soul Harris Sweater with Balloon Sleeves

BUY IT: $41 $23 at ASOS

 

2-Way Stole

BUY IT: $19.90 $9.90 at Uniqlo

 

QED London Ribbed Chunky Roll Neck Sweater

BUY IT: $78 $14 at ASOS

 

Madewell Vertical Stripe Scarf

BUY IT: $55 $33 at ShopBop

 

UO Oversized Faux Leather Jacket

BUY IT: $150 $60 at Urban Outfitters

 

UO Colie Oversized Open-Front Cardigan

BUY IT: $70 $30 at Urban Outfitters

 

BP. Cozy Shawl Collar Cardigan

BUY IT: $50 $29.40 at Nordstrom

 

Collusion High Neck Sweater with Color Block Tipping

BUY IT: $32 $12.50 at ASOS

 

