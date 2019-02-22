Nikki Bella isn't the only one swooning over Peter Kraus' good looks!

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of Total Bellas, the handsome Bachelorette hunk arrives to Brie Bella's home to take Nikki on a date and has the Bella Twins' entire family in awe...even Brie's hubby Daniel Bryan!

"First of all I just want to say Peter is hot!" Bryan says after greeting Peter at the door. "As a man, as a straight man, I can say that Peter is hot."

As Peter greets his beautiful date, the WWE star is equally impressed. "Aw, you brought flowers," Nikki smiles.

"You look fantastic!" Peter tells Nikki as he gives her the bouquet. "These are for you."

"Thank you! Oh my gosh. You're like the sweetest. That was really sweet," Nikki gushes.