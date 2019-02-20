Kim Kardashian low-key breaks her silence on the alleged Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

The KKW Beauty founder has officially cut ties with the NBA star and 21-year-old model. How so? In true Kim K style, she unfollowed them on Instagram.

However, it appears the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family is still following both Woods and Thompson on social media. Kendall Jenner is the only one to have unfollowed the basketball star, though, she is still following Jordyn.

Fans of the reality TV personality will know that this isn't the first time Kim has unfollowed Tristan. Last April, the two unfollowed each other on social media after the 27-year-old was accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

Now, it seems the famous family is having flashbacks.

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, news broke that Tristan reportedly had an affair with Kylie Jenner's BFF over the long holiday weekend. Apparently, the basketball athlete met up with Woods at a private party at his L.A. home, and guests claim they saw the pair look suspiciously close.