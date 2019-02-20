Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted their 2019 BRIT Awards honor alongside a portrait of Meghan Markle.

The superstar couple appeared in a video message during Wednesday's ceremony after being announced as the winners of the International Group award. The video started off zoomed in on a portrait of the Duchess of Sussex, before the camera panned out to reveal Bey and Jay standing alongside the portrait with their trophy.

"Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honor," Bey said in the couple's acceptance speech. "You guys have always been so supportive, everything is love. Thank you."

"You're welcome," Jay-Z joked as Beyoncé laughed.

The couple then turned around to look at the portrait of Meghan.