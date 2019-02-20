If you loved the first season of Serial, HBO's got your sequel.

The Case Against Adnan Syed is a docuseries exploring not only the case that the podcast brought to national attention in 2014, but also what happened after the podcast came out. This time, we get visuals, and a whole new look into the life of Hae Min Lee, the young woman Syed was convicted of murdering in Baltimore in 1999. Serial presented but couldn't answer the question of whether Adnan was innocent, and the case still hasn't been solved.

The trailer for the four-part series, which you can see below, promises new evidence and what appears to be a fairly balanced look at whether or not Syed did it, despite the seemingly damning title.