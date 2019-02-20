Brit Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners

And the winner is...

The 2019 Brit Awards have officially arrived, which means a new slate of stars are going home with a prized statuette today. This year, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne and Anne-Marie lead the pack of nominees with four nods each.

As for British Album of the Year, The 1975, Anne-Marie, Florence and the Machine, George Ezra and Jorja Smith are all this year's contenders.

Meanwhile, longtime star songstress Pink will be honored with a Special Achievement Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.