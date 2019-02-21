by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 7:00 AM
Twenty years and 450 episodes later, Law & Order: SVU is still kicking butt. The NBC police drama celebrates the landmark 450th episode on Thursday, Feb. 21 with a case that hits close to home for a member of the squad.
In "Facing Demons," Dean Winters returns as Brian Cassidy. A young man's suicide sparks a child molestation and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) turns to Cassidy when the special victims unit hits a dead end. Viewers will recall in the season 19 episode "Chasing Demons," Cassidy was arrested for murder following the death of a suspect in a child molester case. He was exonerated and the real killer caught, but Cassidy revealed he was molested as a child, which led him to join the squad in the first place. Cassidy told Stone (Philip Winchester) this, but it remains a secret to Benson.
In the exclusive clip above, Benson asks Cassidy about a photo of him found at the home of Coach Gary. But Cassidy is evasive, and saved by the knock on the door. Is...that jealousy coming from Benson?
Cassidy previously told Stone it was his youth baseball coach who molested him.
Orange Is the New Black's Selenis Leyva, Gotham's Justin Mark, and Power's William Sadler also guest star in the historical episode.
See new photos from the episode below.
Benson seeks Cassidy's help on a case in "Facing Demons."
Philip Winchester joined the cast as ADA Stone in season 19.
Dean Winters has appeared on SVU off and on since the beginning of the show.
In the 450th episode, a young man's suicide sparks a child molestation investigation.
Benson and Cassidy have a long history, but their romance soured in season 15.
Kelli Giddish joined the cast in season 13 as Detective Amanda Rollins.
Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
