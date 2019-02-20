Tullio M. Puglia/Stringer/Getty Images
Gucci turned their Fall 2019 show at Milan Fashion Week into a house of horrors.
While the style was on point, the presentation didn't shy away from all of the classic horror movie elements that will be sure to leave us with nightmares for days to come.
From the Friday the 13 Jason masks to creepy clown inspired ensembles, there were shortage of throwbacks to the best scary films in history.
There were even models rocked silk blouses that were reminiscent of Interview with a Vampire. Can you say scary?
If that wasn't enough, spikes seemed to a running theme throughout the show. Headpieces, masks, collars and necklaces with the unique embellishment were seen all over the Gucci runway.
But, the most terrifying look on the runway might have been not so subtle metallic tears that a few of the models were rocking.
Which look do you think is the most frightening? Are there any looks that are making you stop in your tracks?
Tullio M. Puglia/Stringer/Getty Images
Friday the 13th Inspired
When in doubt, turn your favorite horror movie into a major fashion moment.
Tullio M. Puglia/Stringer/Getty Images
Spikey Sense
This unique ensemble will most definitely turn some heads.
Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Fashion Alien
Talk about making a statement. This look would not have been complete without the creepy mask.
Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Clowning Around
This bright patterned ensemble was a showstopper.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Spiked & Ready
Nothing goes better with yellow boots than a spiked mask and collar.
Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Horror Chic
Gucci is going for all the drama with this look.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Masked Model
It's not easy being green. Gucci knows that for a fact.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Plaid Nightmare
The model showed off a dramatic look with a gold eye piece and spiked necklace.
Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images
Oh So Scary
Is that you, Jason?
Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Fierce but Feminine
The model wore red lace tights with a black spiked mask at the Gucci show.
Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Chained to Fashion
Making it down the runway with chains covering your face can't be easy.
Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Power Suit
The model brought the drama by pairing his three-piece suit with a spiked collar.
Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Over the Top
No one will be able to forget this unique runway look.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Suitable Shoes
Over her heels? The model carried her stilettos in a bag and walked the runway in boots instead.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Green Envy
The model had all eyes on her as she rocked green leather pants and a dramatic headpiece.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Next Level Fashion
No fashion show would be complete without theatrical earpieces.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Masked Moment
The model walked the runway in an intense blue mask and dramatic collar.
Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Vampire Inspired
Gucci added flair to this Interview with a Vampire look with a spiked collar.
Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images
Madonna Tears
Taking a page from the Madonna playbook, the model made her way to down the runway with metallic tears painted on her face.