Gucci turned their Fall 2019 show at Milan Fashion Week into a house of horrors.

While the style was on point, the presentation didn't shy away from all of the classic horror movie elements that will be sure to leave us with nightmares for days to come.

From the Friday the 13 Jason masks to creepy clown inspired ensembles, there were shortage of throwbacks to the best scary films in history.

There were even models rocked silk blouses that were reminiscent of Interview with a Vampire. Can you say scary?

If that wasn't enough, spikes seemed to a running theme throughout the show. Headpieces, masks, collars and necklaces with the unique embellishment were seen all over the Gucci runway.

But, the most terrifying look on the runway might have been not so subtle metallic tears that a few of the models were rocking.

Which look do you think is the most frightening? Are there any looks that are making you stop in your tracks?