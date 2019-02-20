Getty Images for Vanity Fair
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 11:25 AM
The 2019 Oscars are just around the corner, and a few stars kicked off the celebrations early.
Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris toasted to "New Hollywood" at Ysabel in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday. The magazine's West Coast editor Krista Smith hosted the soirée along with Henry Golding, Amandla Stenberg and Yalitza Aparaicio.
Of course, there were several other stars in attendance. Chloe Bennet, Ashley Benson, Nina Dobrev, Jaime King, Rachel Bloom, Colton Hanyes, Joseph Mazzello, Becca Tilley, Susan Kelechi Watson were just a few of the celebrities to celebrate the new rising voices and change-makers in the industry.
Once inside, guests sipped on cocktails and were transported to and from the event in luxury Genesis vehicles.
To see photos from the big event, check out the gallery.
The actress is a vision in white.
The This Is Us star rocks a bold print.
The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star attends the party in a super chic jumpsuit.
The actress opts for a neon ensemble for the "new Hollywood" event.
The Crazy Rich Asians and Captain Marvel actress looks radiant in red.
The Descendants star gives the little black dress a new spin.
The Bachelor alumna looks chic and sophisticated in her one-shoulder number.
The Grown-ish star turns head in a bold suit.
Group shot!
The Dumplin actress and model go glam for the pre-Oscars party.
The actress has a lot to celebrate this award show season. She's nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Roma.
Who wouldn't want to party with this dynamic duo?
The actress isn't afraid to show a little skin in her semi-sheer dress.
The Hate U Give actress is one of the party's hosts.
The Bohemian Rhapsody actor keeps it cool and casual for the big event.
The Pretty Little Liars actress stuns in a corseted white dress.
The Crazy Rich Asians star poses alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Tom Payne.
It won't be long now until the big event. The 2019 Oscars take place Sunday, Feb. 24. To see all the nominees, click here.
Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.
