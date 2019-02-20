Why Willow Smith Opened Up About Her History With Self-Harm

When you gather around this table, things always get personal.

Back in May of 2018, Willow Smith appeared on the second episode of her mom Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series titled Red Table Talk.

During the candid episode, Willow confessed to going through a tough period that led to self-harm.

"I was just plunged into this black hole and I was like cutting myself," the "Whip My Hair" singer shared. "Totally lost my sanity for a moment there."

Fast-forward to today and the 18-year-old is glad she was so open and honest with her family and strangers alike.