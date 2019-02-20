Noah Centineo and Lily Collins Get Flirty on Instagram

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 10:07 AM
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Noah Centineo and Lily Collins are sparking romance rumors!
Fans of the actors are buzzing over a recent social media exchange between the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star and the Golden Globe nominee. On Tuesday, Centineo made his debut as a Calvin Klein model, stripping down to his underwear for the brand's latest campaign.
After Centineo, 22, posted the campaign photos to Instagram, showing him lounging in Calvin Klein apparel, Collins, 29, left him a flirty comment.
"I never look that good when I lounge," Collins commented on the social media post.
"Oh please," Centineo replied, while also adding the fire emoji.
This relationship speculation involving the actors, who share the same manager, comes one month after Collins starred in Centineo's directorial debut.
Centineo went behind the camera for producer and DJ ARTY's "Save Me Tonight" music video, while also appearing in the visual alongside Collins.
In the video, Collins plays a high school student who gets bullied. After witnessing Collins getting picked on, Centineo befriends her, inviting her to hang with his pals.
"I convinced @artymusic to let me direct the music video for 'Save Me Tonight' and somehow @lilycollins agreed to star in it with a bunch of our friends. (I might be in it too)," Centineo tweeted in January. "So stoked to share with y'all, let me know what you think!"
Days after premiering the music video, Centineo shared a photo of him and Collins posing with a baby.
In the comments of the post, many social media users suggested that the duo should "date already." Maybe they took the advice?
Centineo and Collins have yet to comment on the status of their relationship, so we'll have to wait and see!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?