Love is in the air! Brittany Snow is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tyler Stanaland.

On Tuesday, she and her fiancé took to Instagram to share the exciting news with their followers. Hopeless romantics will want to grab the tissues, because both of their messages are super sweet!

The Pitch Perfect star posted a series of intimate black and white photos, including one of her stunning round-shaped engagement ring.

"A couple weeks ago, I said "YES" about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," she captioned her heartwarming post. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt."

She added, "Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant."