Burberry is pulling a controversial sweatshirt after it appeared on the runway of London Fashion Week.

Two days after the fashion brand showcased a hoodie with a noose around the neck, the company's CEO is calling the whole thing a mistake.

"We are deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products that featured in our A/W 2019 runway collection Tempest. I called Ms. Kennedy to apologize as soon as I became aware of this on Monday and we immediately removed the product and all images that featured it," Marco Gobbetti said in a statement to E! News. "Though the design was inspired by the marine theme that ran throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake."

The statement concluded, "The experience Ms. Kennedy describes does not reflect who we are and our values. We will reflect on this, learn from it and put in place all necessary actions to ensure it does not happen again."