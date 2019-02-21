by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 10:39 AM
The 2019 Oscars are upon us and we at E! have got you covered!
Specifically, E! has confirmed that coverage of the Hollywood event will be made available to fans on MULTIPLE platforms. We're talking unparalleled multi-platform coverage on air, on digital, as well as across mobile and social. In fact, this coverage will be live from the Dolby Theatre (as well as various locations in Los Angeles) on Sunday, Feb. 24.
Of course, Ryan Seacrest and E! News' own Giuliana Rancic will return to co-host the network's signature E! Live From The Red Carpet: Oscars 2019. As always, the seasoned entertainment journalists will bring viewers spontaneous and entertaining interviews with the night's biggest stars and nominees.
While Seacrest and Rancic hit the red carpet, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, fashion and beauty expert Kahlana Barfield, E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and famed fashion designer and star on Bravo's Project Runway Christian Siriano will provide insight about Oscars night from The Roosevelt Hotel.
A bird's eye view of all the action is also promised as E! News correspondent Kristin Dos Santos will be joined by film expert and host of Will Packer's Power Star Live Xilla Valentine on the Ripley's Believe It or Not! rooftop. And if things couldn't get any better, "We Have Stories" founder Frederick Joseph is scheduled to make a special appearance to discuss the "#CaptainMarvelChallenge" fundraiser—a philanthropic enterprise to help get young girls to see Marvel Studios' first female-led film Captain Marvel.
However, before all of this fun, E!'s coverage will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT with Countdown to the Red Carpet: Oscars 2019. Not only will E! News co-host Jason Kennedy and E! News correspondent Zuri Hall be located at the Oscars red carpet during this time, but panelists Mai, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker and Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari will offer commentary poolside from The Roosevelt Hotel.
As for the second screen coverage? E! Stream: The Red Carpet presented by AT&T is returning with The Rundown host Erin Lim, Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi, fashion maven Tiffany Reid and film expert Dani Fernandez.
Not to mention, E! News fan-favorite Instagram Stories will feature a day-long takeover by various E! talent from the Oscars red carpet and several Hollywood locations.
Once the ceremony wraps, viewers can turn to E! once more to catch E! After Party: Oscars 2019—featuring Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host Morgan Stewart, Parker and Kennedy. Together, the threesome will break down all the major moments of the night.
Both Hall and Nightly Pop co-host Hunter March will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the post-show festivities by reporting live from the Vanity Fair party and the Governor's Ball, respectively.
And you can bet that E! News, Daily Pop and Nightly Pop will have plenty of material to report before and after the big show, so be sure to tune in. Case in point: Special Oscars coverage, led by Rancic and Kennedy, on E! News will appear in the days leading up to the noteworthy night.
It's safe to say that, thanks to E!, it'll be practically impossible to miss anything related to the 2019 Oscars.
Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.
