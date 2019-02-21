The 2019 Oscars are upon us and we at E! have got you covered!

Specifically, E! has confirmed that coverage of the Hollywood event will be made available to fans on MULTIPLE platforms. We're talking unparalleled multi-platform coverage on air, on digital, as well as across mobile and social. In fact, this coverage will be live from the Dolby Theatre (as well as various locations in Los Angeles) on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Of course, Ryan Seacrest and E! News' own Giuliana Rancic will return to co-host the network's signature E! Live From The Red Carpet: Oscars 2019. As always, the seasoned entertainment journalists will bring viewers spontaneous and entertaining interviews with the night's biggest stars and nominees.