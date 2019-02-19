EXCLUSIVE!

How Many Iconic Things Can The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Fit In a One Minute Clip?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Sometimes, all you need is one minute of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to satisfy all your Housewives cravings. 

Nothing too crazy is actually happening in the exclusive clip below, but at the same time, so much is happening. It's all about how the whole gang is taking a trip on a private plane to a brand new resort in the Bahamas, and we even get one of those filtered flashbacks to another time when Erika talked about going on a private plane. Not everyone gets the chance to fly on a private plane, you see. 

Even as this clip is just everyone talking about how fancy it is to go on a private plane, we were mesmerized by a whole bunch of iconic things. 

First, please watch the clip below. 

Now, we've got some things to discuss. 

Erika's Hair

Erika's hair in those talking heads is unlike anything we've ever seen before. It's a hairspray masterpiece, and we can only wonder if she was trying to compete with Dorit's cool space popster look from her own talking heads. 

Lisa Rinna's Red Camo Tracksuit 

Lisa Rinna is wearing a red camo tracksuit and there's nothing more to say! 

The Champs 

We've got a headache just thinking about how tipsy they're going to get up there in the sky with all that champagne. A jealous headache. 

Kyle's Headband 

Kyle's entire look is one we're going to recreate as soon as we possibly can. The headband! The makeup! The beige leather jacket! 

It's Not About How You Got There

"One day, you're on a gulfstream, the next day you could be in coach. It's not about how you got there, it's that you f--king got there, honey." The fact that Erika uttered this quote with that hair made it a thousand times better. 

"Dorit, You Got Something Right For Once" 

Lisa Vanderpump, queen of backhanded compliments.  

"I'm Hungry, I'm Eating Like a Wolf" 

Wolves love little bits of cheese. 

The Plane Has a Fluke

"I love the word fluke with flying," Teddi says. We would not want to fly on a private plane with a fluke, but once again, it's not about how you get there, it's that you f--king got there, honey. Assuming you actually can get there. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

