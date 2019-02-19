Teen Mom fans are worried about Mackenzie McKee after she threatened to commit suicide on Twitter on Monday night.

According to The Blast, McKee was driven to post the alarming message in response to criticism over her parenting skills. In the moments leading up to her suicide threat, Twitter users flooded her comments section to voice their criticism over the behavior of her children.

The source of the judgement appears to be an emotional Facebook post where she wrote on her personal page: "Pet land: if that poor ferret died because broncs and Gannon we're [sic] pulling at it from each end fighting over it. Sorry, however they really are not worth $200 though."

People immediately called out the star for letting her children handle the animals so roughly and for her flippant attitude.

It seems that the criticism was too much for the 24-year-old to bear though. "I'm sorry. I can't handle anymore," the MTV personality tweeted. "Today was my breaking point. I've done my best. And with everyone telling me I should just kill myself, maybe your [sic] right."