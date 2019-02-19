Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Karl Lagerfeld has passed away at the age of 85.
Chanel announced the fashion designer's death on Tuesday.
"It is with deep sadness that the House of Chanel announces the passing of Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director for the Chanel Fashion House since 1983," Chanel said in a statement.
Earlier this year, the fashion legend was missing from Chanel's Paris Fashion Week shows. At the time, the brand said that Lagerfeld was "feeling tired" and had requested that Virginie Viard fill in for him.
Lagerfeld reached icon status as the creative director for Chanel and Fendi.
He also partnered with brands including H&M, Macy's and Hogan to create highly-successful collections.
Outside of fashion, the creative director designed minimalist glassware for Orrefors and produced Visionaire 23: The Emperor's New Clothes, a series of nude pictures of models and celebrities. He also wrote a diet book, The Karl Lagerfeld Diet, after losing more than 90 pounds.
(Photo by Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images)
Artist Beginnings
Karl Lagerfeld was born in 1933 in Germany. At 14, he moved to Paris and studied drawing and history.
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Award-Winning
In 1955, Lagerfeld began his career by winning the International Wood Association design competition for his sketch of a coat. Then, he was hired as an assistant by Pierre Balmain, who also produced the jacket.
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Moving Up
After three years with Balmain, Lagerfeld became the art director of Jean Patou where he created two haute couture collections per year.
Reginald Gray/Penske Media/Shutterstock
New Chapter
Lagerfeld began working with French clothing brand Chloé in 1964.
Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images
Forever Fendi
In 1965, Lagerfeld joined Italian fashion house Fendi to design clothing and accessories.
Francois Durand/Getty Images
Becoming an Icon
Lagerfeld was named the creative director of Chanel in 1983, only a decade after Coco Chanel died and only five years after the label's first ready-to-wear collection. He remained with the brand until his death on Feb. 19, 2019.
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Making His Mark
Lagerfeld launched his own label that focused on "intellectual sexiness" in 1984.
Arthur Elgort/Conde Nast via Getty Images
Expanding Horizons
In 1999, Lagerfeld opened the 7L bookstore in Paris. He later went on to create the EDITIONS 7L publishing house which focused on photography books.
Jeremy Bembaron/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images
Divine Denim
Renzo Rosso, the founder of Diesel, partnered with Lagerfeld to create a special denim collection. It debuted during Paris Fashion Week in 2002.
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Iconic Designs
Lagerfeld also become a costume designer for Callas Forever as well as productions of Les Troyens by Hector Berlioz at Milan's La Scala theatre, Komödie der Verführung by Arthur Schnitzler at the Burgtheater in Vienna and Der Schwierige by Hugo von Hofmannsthal at the Salzburg Festival. He also created outfits for Madonna's Re-Invention tour and Kylie Mingoue's Showgirl tour.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Designing for the Masses
Lagerfeld's collection with H&M was a smash success in 2004. He offered a range of clothing men and women which sold out in only two days.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Beyond Fashion
Outside of fashion, the designer also wrote a diet book, The Karl Lagerfeld Diet, after he lost more than 90 pounds.
Photos-Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Fashion Meets Photography
As a photographer, Lagerfeld produced Visionaire 23: The Emperor's New Clothes, a series of nude pictures of models and celebrities. He also photographed Mariah Carey for her 2005 V Magazine cover.
BNF/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Creative Innovation
Lagerfeld created an iconic teddy bear for Steiff in 2008. The bear sold for $1,500.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Celebrating an Icon
Lagerfeld was awarded The Couture Council Fashion Visionary Award by the Couture Council of The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2010.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashion Forward
In 2010, Lagerfeld created two footwear collections for Hogan.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Crystal Perfection
Lagerfeld partnered with Swedish company Orrefors to create a collection of glassware with a minimalistic aesthetic in 2011.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Power Partnership
Lagerfeld joined forces with Macy's to create a capsule collection in 2011.
Donna Ward/WireImage
Honoring a Legend
In 2011, Lagerfeld was given the Gordon Parks Foundation Award for his career achievements in design, photography and filmmaking.
Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Parfums
Revolutionary Costume Design
Lagerfeld created costumes for the Brahms-Schöenberg Quartet production at the Opéra Bastille in Paris at the request of choreographer and director Benjamin Millepied.