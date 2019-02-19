Charo Breaks Her Silence After Husband's Suicide

Charo is mourning the death of her husband Kjell Rasten.

In a statement shared with E! News Tuesday morning, the singer and actress remembered her husband of nearly four decades with a special tribute.

"Yesterday, Kjell, My husband of forty years and the love of my life killed himself. There are no words to describe what we are feeling now. He was an amazing man, a great husband and the best father I could imagine to our son," Charo shared in her message to fans. "He dedicated his life to loving and supporting his family."

According to Charo, Kjell developed a "rare and horrible skin disease" called Bullous Pemphigoid. He also became very depressed.