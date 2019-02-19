Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Younes Bendjima 6 Months After Split

Kourtney Kardashian bumped into her ex, Younes Bendjima, over the weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who called it quits with her model beau in Aug. 2018, was photographed standing alongside her ex at Alfred Tea Room in Los Angeles. While fans of the former couple might be hoping for a romantic reunion, E! News has learned this was a chance encounter, not a planned meeting.

"Kourtney bumped into Younes getting coffee at Alfred. It wasn't a planned meet up," a source tells E! News. "She goes there often and so does he. She was happy to see him and very nice. It wasn't awkward for her and they chatted for a few minutes."