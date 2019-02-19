First came Dr. Pimple Popper, now it's The Toe Bro.

A&E is introducing viewers to Jonathan Tomines, the Toe Bro, a foot specialist who treats a range of problems. In the above sneak peek, which may not be for those who are squeamish, Jonathan treats Kelly's ingrown toenails.

"I thought it was normal because, as a dancer, you hear a lot that as a dancer you have really bad feet," Kelly says. She was used to the tight shoes and wrapped feet, but Jonathan is quick to point out the problems and goes in for the treatment.