Well this is one way to start the work week!

Just a few days after Shawn Mendes practically broke the Internet by teasing his Calvin Klein photo shoot, the underwear company has officially decided to reveal their new campaign.

According to the iconic brand, the Spring 2019 campaign "captures the raw and honest emotions and experiences of youth today."

And with photos shot in a familiar suburban environment including bedrooms and bathrooms, "the coming-of-age concept evokes universal truths of curiosity, companionship, sexual exploration and the spirit of rebellion."

Noah Centineo made his campaign debut this season posing in a variety of Calvin Klein pieces including a classic white T-shirt and boxer briefs.