Meghan Markle's Baby Shower: All the Details on Her NYC Celebration

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 10:30 AM

Meghan Markle, Baby Shower

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Meghan Markle's baby shower is underway! The Duchess of Sussex was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City ahead of the celebration with her closest pals. 

The expecting royal, who is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child in the spring, secretly flew from London to New York ahead of her baby shower, E! News confirmed. Cameras spotted Markle, donning sunglasses and a pea coat, cradling her baby bump as she headed to the celebration on Tuesday. Markle paired the look with a Carolina Herrera Matryoshka Locked L Shoulder Bag and Hatch Maternity jeans, available for $248.

"The flowers were spring colors in pretty pastel shades," a source tells E! News of the shower's floral decorations. "There were pink roses and cherry blossom vines. There were tons of flowers delivered before the shower started in an unmarked van. There was also a large flat cardboard box that appeared to be a convertible crib."

Markle's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was spotted arriving to the baby shower on Tuesday, carrying a gift for her pal.

"One of the first guests to arrive was Abigail Spencer," the insider shares. "She carried a present wrapped from Book Culture in blue and green."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

"Meghan arrived on her own in a chauffeured SUV," the source adds. "She wore a gray coat over black pants and her hair down. She held her baby bump and smiled as she walked in to the hotel."

Meghan Markle, Baby Shower

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Over the weekend, the mom-to-be was spotted visiting Ladurée restaurant and bakery in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

A source told Harper's Bazaar that Markle's trip to NYC was planned months ago, sharing with the outlet, "The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves. This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it's nice to share precious moments."

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer are seen leaving "Cafe Boulud" on the Upper East Side ahead of her baby shower. CITY New York STATE/PROVINCE NY COUNTRY UNITED STATES CREDIT BACKGRID

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their pregnancy in October.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The announcement was made shortly after the couple's arrival in Australia.

Markle's baby shower comes amid rumors that she and her husband may send their first child to an American school.

The royal couple is said to be considering sending their child to the private, co-ed ACS Egham International School in Egham, Surrey, formerly known as the American Community School. ACS offers an American curriculum to students aged 4 to 18 and is located opposite Windsor Great Park, which is close to the duo's future home of Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor estate.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

