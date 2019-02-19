What's Behind Netflix's TV Show Cancellation Spree?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 10:26 AM
Netflix pulled the plug on not just its remaining Marvel shows this weekend. Friends From College was also canceled by the streaming giant.
Creator Nicholas Stoller confirmed the news on Twitter. "Friends from College will not be returning for a third season. Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents' Day!" he tweeted.
Netflix previously canceled Marvel's The Punisher and Marvel's Jessica Jones on Monday, Feb. 18. The third season of Jessica Jones starring Krysten Ritter is still slated to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2019.
Friends From College starred Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Jae Suh Park and Cobie Smulders. The comedy, which was not met with much fanfare when it debuted in July 2017, ran for two seasons and produced 16 episodes. Season two dropped in January 2019.
Jessica Jones, The Punisher and Friends From College are just the latest to get canceled by Netflix as the streaming platform continues to grow. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings previously addressed the streamer's cancellation thought process, noting it comes down to how many people are watching (even though they don't reveal that number to the public).
"What really matters is I hope our hit ratio is way too high right now," Hastings said back in 2017. "So, we've canceled very few shows…I'm always pushing the content team, we have to take more risk. You have to try more crazy things, because we should have a higher cancel rate overall. Because then, what you get is you get some winners that are just unbelievable winners, like 13 Reasons Why. Over the last three months [13 Reasons Why] has been a big hit for us. And you know, it surprised us too. I mean, it was a great show, but we didn't realize just how it would catch on."
It comes down to viewers, but for the Marvel show, it's twofold: Disney owned the Marvel shows, Netflix didn't. And Disney is starting its own streaming service with original content, Disney+, a direct competitor to Netflix. While there hasn't been official confirmation about why the Marvel and Netflix relationship ended, it's easy to draw conclusions between the launch of Disney+ and cancellation of the Netflix shows. While commenting on the Netflix cancellations, Marvel Television's Jeph Loeb teased the story of the heroes from Netflix's shows is not over.
Stars: Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Jae Suh Park and Cobie Smulders
About: A tight-nit group of friends, from college, navigating life in their 40s in New York City.
Length: Two seasons, 16 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah
About: The Marvel vigilante of the same name.
Length: Two seasons, 26 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville
About: The Marvel superhero/private eye who struggles with past trauma.
Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D'Onofrio and more
About: The Marvel superhero of the same name, by day a blind lawyer, by night a kick-butt vigilante.
Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Rev. Run Simmons, Justine Simmons
About: A multi-camera sitcom starring the real-life couple as fictionalized versions of themselves raising a family.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Colleen Ballinger, Angela Kinsey, Francesca Reale, Erik Stocklin, Steve Little
About: Based on Ballinger's Miranda Sings character, the series is about the YouTube character's family life. Miranda wanted fame at whatever the cost.
Length: Two seasons, 16 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith
About: Based on the Lemony Snicket novels of the same name, the series follows the Baudelaire children after they're sent to live with a distant relative, Count Olaf.
Length: Three seasons, 25 episodes. Season three, which will be seven episodes, has yet to drop.
Netflix
Stars: Justice Smith, Jimmy Smits, Shameik Moore, Jaden Smith
About: Created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, he musical drama was set in the Bronx in the 1970s and followed the rise of hip-hop and disco.
Length: One season, 11 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Britt Robertson, Johnny Simmons, Ellie Reed, Alphonso McAuley
About: Created by Pitch Perfect's Kay Cannon and based on Sophia Amoruso's autobiography, the series follows Robertson's Sophia as she begins a vintage clothing business.
Length: One season, 13 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Aml Ameen, Donna Bae, Toby Onwumere, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith
About: The fan-favorite series followed eight strangers who shared a mysterious psychic connection.
Length: Two seasons, 24 episodes, and a wrap up movie.
Netflix
Stars: Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup
About: Watts starred as Jean Holloway, a psychologist who infiltrates the private lives of her patients.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Peyton Kennedy, Patch Darragh, Claudine M. Nako, Quinn Liebling, Elijah Stevenson, Sydney Sweeney, Rio Mangini
About: The comedy followed the students of Boring High School, a small Oregon town, in 1996.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Adrienne C. Moore, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Rodriguez
About: The dramedy, which was created by Jenji Kohan and based on Piper Kerman's book, follows the prisoners of Litchfield.
Length: Seven seasons, 91 episodes. Season seven will drop summer 2019.
Netflix
Stars: Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Constance Zimmer, Boris McGiver, Patricia Clarkson, Campbell Scott, Kevin Spacey
About: Netflix's first original series charted the political rise of Spacey's Frank Underwood. The seventh season centers on Wright's Claire Underwood and her presidency.
Length: Six seasons, 73 episodes. Season six drops November 2.
Netflix
Stars: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, Jane Krakowski
About: Kemper is Kimmy Schmidt, a young woman who was held captive for 15 years in an underground bunker. Once freed, she starts her life over in New York City.
Length: Four seasons, 52 episodes. The second part of season four drops January 2019. An additional movie is possible.
Netflix
Stars: Michelle Wolf
About: A topical weekly variety-talk show starring the stand-up comic.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Mike Colter, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Simone Missick
About: Based on the Marvel Comics character, Colter is Luke Cage, a former convict who has super strength and unbreakable skin.
Length: Two seasons, 26 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Joel McHale
About: McHale hosted the topical series that featured guests, sketches and video clips.
Length: One season, 19 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Regina King, Russell Hornsby, Clare-Hope Ashitey
About: This crime drama from the creator of The Killing followed the people involved in the death of a young black boy and the subsequent investigation.
Length: One season, 10 episodes
Netflix
Stars: Kathy Bates
About: From Chuck Lorre, Bates starred in this sitcom about a marijuana dispensary.
Length: One season, 20 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Maria Bamford, Fred Melamed, Mary Kay Place, Olafur Darri Olafsson
About: Bamford starred as a version of herself, a comic and actor who moves back to Los Angeles after getting treatment for bipolar disorder.
Length: Two seasons, 20 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust
About: Love looked at the world of dating from male and female perspectives.
Length: Three seasons, 34 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Chelsea Handler
About: Handler hosted the late-night talk show.
Length: Two seasons, 120 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Lorenzo Richelmy, Benedict Wong, Joan Chen, Michelle Yeoh, Gabriel Byrne
About: The drama series was inspired by Marco Polo's life in the court of Kublai Khan, the founder of the Yuan dynasty.
Length: Two seasons, 20 episodes and one special.
Netflix
Stars: Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips
About: A Western crime drama originally on A&E, the series is based on the Walt Longmire Mysteries novels.
Length: Six seasons total, with three seasons original to Netflix, 63 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Kyle Chandler, Sissay Spacek, Sam Shepard, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz
About: A family drama/thriller following the Rayburns.
Length: Three seasons, 33 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup
About: Based on the Marvel Comics character, Jones starred as Danny Rand the wealthy heir to a family company. He's also a martial arts expert with the ability to use the mystical Iron Fist.
Length: Two seasons, 23 episodes.
