From Miley Cyrus to Troye Sivan, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Is Stacked With Celebrity Judges

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 10:00 AM

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Fresh off the shocking RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars finale comes…RuPaul's Drag Race season 11! The new trailer and A-list guest judge line-up is here and E! News has all the tea for you.

In addition to the previously announced premiere featuring guest Miley Cyrus, famous faces popping up during season 11 include Troye Sivan, Cara Delevingne, Lena Waithe, Tony Hale, Gina Rodriguez, Wanda Sykes, Adam Rippon and Tiffany Pollard aka New York.

Cyrus kicks things off in the Thursday, Feb. 28 premiere on VH1. "You just feel like someone you want to get to know as a person, and that's who a star is," Cyrus tells a contestant in the trailer below.

Secrets About RuPaul's Drag Race's First 10 Years

Other celebrity judges include Joel McHale, Bobby Moynihan, Kandi Burruss, Sydelle Noel, Elvira, Guillermo Diaz, Mirai Nagasu, Travis Wall, Amber Valetta, Clea Duvall, Fortune Feimster, Cheyenne Jackson, Katherine Langford and Natasha Lyonne. Rachel Maddow makes a special guest appearance.

Viewers can catch up on past seasons during Logo's "Drag to Ru-Member MaRUthon" kicking off with the very first episode of season one on Friday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m., with all 10 previous seasons airing up until the season 11 premiere on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. on VH1.

Meet the competing queens below.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Yvie Oddly

Yvie Oddly, known as Denver's "commodity of drag oddity," is a shock queen.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Yes, Miss Vanjie. Miss Vaanjie. Miss… Vaaanjie! She's back! She was the first queen eliminated from season 10, but her backwards exit became a meme on its own.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Soju

Soju was raised in Korea and brings Korean influences into her drag, be it colorful crazy K-Pop aesthetics or martial arts weapons.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Silky Nutmeg Ganache is known as the life of the party, but underneath there's a softer side to Silk—she's even on her way to becoming a doctor of philosophy and has her master's degree in organizational leadership.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Shuga Cain

Shuga Cain is a relative newcomer to drag after she quit her six-figure corporate job to become a full-time drag queen.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Scarlet Envy

Scarlet Envy comes to the competition with "Southern beauty mixed with New York City grit." She pulls influences from everywhere, including Andy Warhol superstars. She's appeared in Harper's Bazaar and even on SNL.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Ra'jah D. O'Hara

Ra'jah D. O'Hara comes to the competition for Dallas and is a dancing queen known for her kicks and splits.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Plastique Tiara

Originally hailing from Saigon, Plastique Tiara takes a lot of drag inspiration from Vietnamese pop stars.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Nina West

Nina West is described as a "comedy queen" with a big reputation preceding her into the competition.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Mercedes Iman Diamond

Mercedes Iman Diamond moved from Kenya to the United States when she was 11, but VH1 says Mercedes wasn't "born" for another 10 years later at a gay club in Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Kahanna Montrese

Kahanna Montrese is described by VH1 as "Las Vegas's hip-hop showgirl." She merges street influences with upscale high fashion couture.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Honey Davenport

New Yorker Honey Davenport cites Drag Race alum Sahara Davenport as a mentor. She's appeared in Off-Broadway plays and in an electro band.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Brooke Lynn Hytes

Brooke Lynn Hytes, a Canadian native now in Nashville, traveled the world as a professional ballet dancer.

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

Ariel Versace

Ariel Versace, described as a "life-sized Bratz doll," is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. VH1 describes her look as "Jersey-licious Disney princess aesthetic."

RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1

A'keria C. Davenport

A'keria C. Davenport comes to the competition from Dallas, Texas. She's the reigning Miss Black Universe, a pageant queen known for big hair and big attitude.

Season 11 kicks off Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. with guest judge Miley Cyrus.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

