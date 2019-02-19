Miley Cyrus Poses Topless and Parodies Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Campaign

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 6:46 AM

Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, 2019 Grammys

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Miley Cyrus wasn't afraid to poke fun at Shawn Mendes' recent Calvin Klein campaign

The 26-year-old singer took to social media on Monday to post her own version of the underwear ad. Like Mendes, the "Wrecking Ball" star posed shirtless in just her Calvin Klein skivvies. She also compared her parody photo with Mendes' actual campaign and covered up both of their nipples. 

"Don't leave your children with Miley," she captioned the pictures on Twitter.

All jokes aside, Cyrus has nothing but love for her fellow singer. As fans will recall, the two took the stage together at the 2019 pre-Grammys MusiCares event honoring Dolly Parton, as well as during the actual award show. They even wore matching vests while rocking out to Mendes' hit "In My Blood."

But if Cyrus' tweet looks familiar, it's because Lady Gaga shared a similar post back in 2013. Posing next to the "Malibu" singer, Mother Monster wrote at the time, "Do not leave your children with Lady Gaga."

 

Of course, fans were quick to pick up on the similarities.

What can we say? She's just being Miley.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

