Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85: Look Back at His Final Chanel Fashion Show

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 6:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Karl Lagerfeld

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

The fashion world is mourning the loss of a legend. 

Karl Lagerfeld, the longtime creative director of Chanel and Fendi, has died, Chanel confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. The renowned designer was 85 years old. 

"Thanks to his creative genius, generosity and exceptional intuition, Karl Lagerfeld was ahead of his time, which widely contributed to the House of Chanel's success throughout the world," Alain Wertheimer, CEO of Chanel, said in a statement. "Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinary creative mind to whom I gave carte blanche in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand."

As an array of colleagues, friends and admirers pay tribute to the fashion star and honor his memory with social media posts, fans can also reflect on his final work—the Chanel spring-summer 2019 couture show he was noticeably missing from last month.  

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

While the collection was inspired by his favorite time period and designed by him, the fashion great did not take a typical final bow as the show closed at the Grand Palais in Paris. 

"For the traditional greeting at the end of the show, Mr. Lagerfeld, Artistic Director of Chanel, who was feeling tired, asked Virginie Viard, Director of the Creative Studio of the House, to represent him and greet the guests alongside the bride," Chanel explained in a statement issued at the time. "Virginie Viard as Creative Studio Director and Eric Pfrunder as Chanel's Director of Image continue to work with him and follow through with the brand's collections and image campaigns."

Naturally, his absence sparked concern as many wondered about the cause. Despite any personal issues behind the scenes, the show did not fail to make a sartorial splash as his rich designs filled the runway, culminating in an opulently fitting final look: a bejeweled bathing suit. 

Revisit the looks from his final Chanel show in E!'s gallery below: 

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Lacey Look

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Statement Sleeves

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Floral Forray

Article continues below

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Couture Column

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Beauty in Blue

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Buttoned Up

Article continues below

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ruffles Ready

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Feathers Forever

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sweet Set

Article continues below

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Cool Collar

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Suited Up

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Pop of Pink

Article continues below

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hourglass Silhouette

Kaia Gerber, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Endless Embellishment

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Pretty in Pink

Article continues below

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Couture Pockets

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Silver Set

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Fierce Florals

Article continues below

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Statement Shoulders

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Strapless Chic

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An Elevated Suit

Article continues below

Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Black & White

Chanel, Bridal Bathing Suit, Paris Fashion Week

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Sartorial Splash

In the words of his eponymous fashion house, "He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the 21st century and an iconic, universal symbol of style. Driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity, Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Karl Lagerfeld , Fashion , Fashion Week , Runway , Style Collective , Style , Chanel , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Helena Bonham Carter, London Fashion Week

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour

Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85: Anna Wintour, Victoria Beckham and More Stars Pay Tribute

Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld's Final Chanel Fashion Show

Lady Gaga, Academy Awards, Oscars 2016, Best Dresses

From Glitzy Gowns to Chic Designs, These Are the Best Dresses to Grace the Oscars Red Carpet

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Writers Guild Awards 2019

2019 Writers Guild Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Debuts Her Most Shocking Dress Yet (and Avoids a Wardrobe Malfunction)

E-Comm, Why This Pair of Classic Levi's Is All Over Instagram

Why This Pair of Classic Levi's Is All Over Instagram

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.