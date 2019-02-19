Karl Lagerfeld Dead: Fashion Icon Was 85

Karl Lagerfeld has passed away at the age of 85, multiple outlets report. The iconic fashion designer was the creative director for Chanel and Fendi.

News of his death comes one month after Lagerfeld was missing from Chanel's Paris Fashion Week shows. While celebs Kristen Stewart, Tessa Thompson, Tilda Swinton, Marion Cotillard, Pharrell Williams and Sofia Coppola were all in attendance at the presentation, Lagerfeld was nowhere to be found when it came time for his final bow.

According to the fashion house, Lagerfeld was "feeling tired" and asked Virginie Viard to step in for him.

"CHANEL presented its Spring-Summer 2019 Haute Couture collection this morning at the Grand Palais, in a Mediterranean garden setting," Chanel told E! News in a statement in January. "The collection, designed by Karl Lagerfeld, is inspired by his favorite period, the eighteenth century."