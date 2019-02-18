Noah Cyrus is posting some cryptic messages following the news that her ex-boyfriend Lil Xan is going to be a father.

Noah shared two selfies on Monday that showcased her emotions in different ways. One picture on her Instagram Story was taken while sitting in the car with her eyes puffy from crying. It seemed like she might have still been tearing up when she took the selfie. "Whata day," she wrote on it.

Around the same time, she uploaded another selfie on her main Instagram page where she's wearing makeup, jewelry, a low-cut blouse and styled hair. "i WILL be happy if its the last thing i do," she captioned it.

This is the first message she's posted publicly since Lil Xan revealed on Sunday night that he and his girlfriend Annie Smith were expecting their first child together. The 22-year-old rapper shared a photo on Instagram that showed him hugging Annie with the Los Angeles skyline in the background.