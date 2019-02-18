Mandy Moore is speaking up once again about her marriage to Ryan Adams just days after the The New York Times published an explosive exposé about him.

The This Is Us star appeared on Marc Maron's podcast WTF where she talked about her career, relationships and more. According to Pitchfork, Moore and Maron recorded the podcast before the Times article came out, but her statements about her ex-husband mirror what she said in the most recent story as well as previous interviews.

Maron's podcasts are known for their very raw, uncensored and oftentimes emotional content. Her interview was no different.

Moore and Adams wed in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2016. She has spoken out publicly about their relationship before, but her recent remarks on her ex go into greater detail than before.

The 34-year-old said she felt like she was "being the mother" in their marriage.