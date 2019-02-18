Why Khloe Kardashian Finds It "Annoying" When People Criticize Her Long Nails

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 2:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian loves her nails and that's all there is to it.

The 34-year-old and some of her sisters—namely Kylie Jenner—love flaunting their perfectly manicured nails on social media. Cardi B needs to be added here too, despite not being an official KarJenner. After all, she revealed she spends at least $200 on nails and that clearly didn't include her Swarovski crystal-clad manicure in her epic Super Bowl commercial.

From white to light pink to red, Khloe's nails have a life of their own on Instagram and people are taking notice. Not all of them are happy about it.

On Saturday, the Good American founder shared an Instagram picture of her new matte red manicure, which was very timely for Valentine's Day. Despite the pretty color, Khloe's comments section immediately became filled with negative comments that shamed her for her nail length and focused mainly around whether or not they were safe around her 10-month-old daughter, True Thompson

Although there were a few positive comments interspersed in there, it's the rather unfavorable ones that left a mark on the reality TV star.

"Pretty but how do you take care of a baby with those long nails!" one user wrote.

Read

Jessica Simpson, Khloe Kardashian, Rihanna and More: Stars-Turned-Fashion Moguls' Million Dollar Empires

Another nail-shamer added, "Khloe is more into her nails than her baby!!"

On a more positive note, someone else wrote, "Some people are really just stupid. I've had long nails for over 30 years and have changed diapers on at least 20 babies in my family. 3 of which are my own and nothing has happened to them. You adjust and learn to maneuver. What gives any of you the right to judge anyone about anything?"

Khloe broke her silence on Monday and responded to the comments about her appearance and parenting abilities.

"It's annoying when people talk about my nails," she tweeted. "Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby."

Koko continued, "There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. happy Monday to you."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated Valentine's Day gushing over her adorable baby True. Khloe showed off a diamond necklace that said "True" on it and dubbed her daughter her "Sweet Valentine."

Moral of the story: let Khloe be Khloe and enjoy her nails!

Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Kardashians , Beauty , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nene Leakes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, North West

North West Looks Like Kim Kardashian's Twin in New Photo With Chicago West

Kim Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Chrissy Teigen and James Corden Troll Kim Kardashian's Epic Valentine's Day Surprise

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Kendall Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She Missed Niece Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

From Rose Tunnels to Larger-Than-Life Stuffed Toys, See How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2019

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

See How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated Valentine’s Day

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.