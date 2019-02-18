Meghan Markle Makes Secret Trip to New York in Third Trimester of Pregnancy

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 11:06 AM

Surprise! Welcome home, Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her and husband Prince Harry's first child and is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, secretly flew from London to New York to spend President's Day Weekend with friends.

A source confirmed to E! News on Monday that Meghan recently visited the Ladurée restaurant and bakery in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. Harry was not spotted.

Us Weekly, which first reported the news, quoted an eyewitness as saying that the duchess ate lunch with a friend.

"They were having a lovely time, laughing and talking with each other," the eyewitness said.

Page Six reported that Meghan is in town for her baby shower, which will take place on Tuesday. Her BFF Jessica Mulroney is organizing the party, the outlet said. Us Weekly had reported she was in New York for the weekend.

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting to welcome their first child this spring.

No photos of Meghan's secret trip to New York were made public. Kensington Palace had no immediate comment on the visit.

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Meghan, a Los Angeles native, has made secret solo trips abroad before since her and Harry's royal wedding last May. In August, she flew on a commercial flight to visit Jessica and husband Ben Mulroney at their home in Toronto, the city where the duchess used to live and film Suits before she quit her acting career to concentrate on her royal duties.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In 2017, months before he proposed to Meghan, Harry made a secret trip to Toronto see her.

