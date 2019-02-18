Rapper 21 Savage says he is not leaving his home state of Atlanta and his loved ones there without a fight, as he awaits a deportation hearing.

Earlier this month, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested the Atlanta-based 26-year-old music artist, née She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, for being an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national" who had allegedly overstayed his visa. He spent nine days in a ICE detainment center, forcing him to cancel a performance at the 2019 Grammys, before he was released on a $100,000 bond. He is now awaiting a deportation hearing.

In a new interview with the New York Times, posted on Sunday, 21 Savage talks about the case.

"I got three kids, my mama, everything that I know is here in Atlanta," he said. "I'm not leaving Atlanta without a fight. We gon' fight all the way till the last day even if that mean I sit in jail for 10 years."