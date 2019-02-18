by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 10:27 AM
Netflix and Marvel's relationship? Consider it disassembled. After canceling Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, just Marvel's Jessica Jones and Marvel's The Punisher remained on the streaming giant. Until today. Netflix has canceled both shows.
The Punisher season two premiered in January and Jessica Jones season three has yet to premiere on Netflix. In a letter to viewers, head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb addressed the surprising cancellations.
"On behalf of everyone at Marvel Television, we couldn't be more proud or more grateful to our audience," Loeb wrote in an open letter posted on Marvel.com. "Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters... but you know Marvel better than that.
"As Matthew Murdock's dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it's how he gets back up.'
To be continued...!" he added.
In a statement, Netflix addressed the fates of the shows.
"Marvel's The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come. In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel's Jessica Jones. We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning," the streaming giant said.
Marvel recently announced a slate of animated shows, featuring characters such as Tigra, Howard the Duck, Dazzler and MODOK, are coming to Hulu. And like Netflix's shows, they will all culminate in a team-up series, but instead of The Defenders, they're The Offenders.
See what other shows Netflix has canceled below.
Netflix
Stars: Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah
About: The Marvel vigilante of the same name.
Length: Two seasons, 26 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville
About: The Marvel superhero/private eye who struggles with past trauma.
Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D'Onofrio and more
About: The Marvel superhero of the same name, by day a blind lawyer, by night a kick-butt vigilante.
Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.
Article continues below
Netflix
Stars: Rev. Run Simmons, Justine Simmons
About: A multi-camera sitcom starring the real-life couple as fictionalized versions of themselves raising a family.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Colleen Ballinger, Angela Kinsey, Francesca Reale, Erik Stocklin, Steve Little
About: Based on Ballinger's Miranda Sings character, the series is about the YouTube character's family life. Miranda wanted fame at whatever the cost.
Length: Two seasons, 16 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith
About: Based on the Lemony Snicket novels of the same name, the series follows the Baudelaire children after they're sent to live with a distant relative, Count Olaf.
Length: Three seasons, 25 episodes. Season three, which will be seven episodes, has yet to drop.
Article continues below
Netflix
Stars: Justice Smith, Jimmy Smits, Shameik Moore, Jaden Smith
About: Created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, he musical drama was set in the Bronx in the 1970s and followed the rise of hip-hop and disco.
Length: One season, 11 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Britt Robertson, Johnny Simmons, Ellie Reed, Alphonso McAuley
About: Created by Pitch Perfect's Kay Cannon and based on Sophia Amoruso's autobiography, the series follows Robertson's Sophia as she begins a vintage clothing business.
Length: One season, 13 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Aml Ameen, Donna Bae, Toby Onwumere, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith
About: The fan-favorite series followed eight strangers who shared a mysterious psychic connection.
Length: Two seasons, 24 episodes, and a wrap up movie.
Article continues below
Netflix
Stars: Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup
About: Watts starred as Jean Holloway, a psychologist who infiltrates the private lives of her patients.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Peyton Kennedy, Patch Darragh, Claudine M. Nako, Quinn Liebling, Elijah Stevenson, Sydney Sweeney, Rio Mangini
About: The comedy followed the students of Boring High School, a small Oregon town, in 1996.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Adrienne C. Moore, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Rodriguez
About: The dramedy, which was created by Jenji Kohan and based on Piper Kerman's book, follows the prisoners of Litchfield.
Length: Seven seasons, 91 episodes. Season seven will drop summer 2019.
Article continues below
Netflix
Stars: Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Constance Zimmer, Boris McGiver, Patricia Clarkson, Campbell Scott, Kevin Spacey
About: Netflix's first original series charted the political rise of Spacey's Frank Underwood. The seventh season centers on Wright's Claire Underwood and her presidency.
Length: Six seasons, 73 episodes. Season six drops November 2.
Netflix
Stars: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, Jane Krakowski
About: Kemper is Kimmy Schmidt, a young woman who was held captive for 15 years in an underground bunker. Once freed, she starts her life over in New York City.
Length: Four seasons, 52 episodes. The second part of season four drops January 2019. An additional movie is possible.
Netflix
Stars: Michelle Wolf
About: A topical weekly variety-talk show starring the stand-up comic.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Article continues below
Netflix
Stars: Mike Colter, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Simone Missick
About: Based on the Marvel Comics character, Colter is Luke Cage, a former convict who has super strength and unbreakable skin.
Length: Two seasons, 26 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Joel McHale
About: McHale hosted the topical series that featured guests, sketches and video clips.
Length: One season, 19 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Regina King, Russell Hornsby, Clare-Hope Ashitey
About: This crime drama from the creator of The Killing followed the people involved in the death of a young black boy and the subsequent investigation.
Length: One season, 10 episodes
Article continues below
Netflix
Stars: Kathy Bates
About: From Chuck Lorre, Bates starred in this sitcom about a marijuana dispensary.
Length: One season, 20 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Maria Bamford, Fred Melamed, Mary Kay Place, Olafur Darri Olafsson
About: Bamford starred as a version of herself, a comic and actor who moves back to Los Angeles after getting treatment for bipolar disorder.
Length: Two seasons, 20 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust
About: Love looked at the world of dating from male and female perspectives.
Length: Three seasons, 34 episodes.
Article continues below
Netflix
Stars: Chelsea Handler
About: Handler hosted the late-night talk show.
Length: Two seasons, 120 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Lorenzo Richelmy, Benedict Wong, Joan Chen, Michelle Yeoh, Gabriel Byrne
About: The drama series was inspired by Marco Polo's life in the court of Kublai Khan, the founder of the Yuan dynasty.
Length: Two seasons, 20 episodes and one special.
Netflix
Stars: Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips
About: A Western crime drama originally on A&E, the series is based on the Walt Longmire Mysteries novels.
Length: Six seasons total, with three seasons original to Netflix, 63 episodes.
Article continues below
Netflix
Stars: Kyle Chandler, Sissay Spacek, Sam Shepard, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz
About: A family drama/thriller following the Rayburns.
Length: Three seasons, 33 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup
About: Based on the Marvel Comics character, Jones starred as Danny Rand the wealthy heir to a family company. He's also a martial arts expert with the ability to use the mystical Iron Fist.
Length: Two seasons, 23 episodes.
No premiere date for the final season of Jessica Jones has been announced.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?