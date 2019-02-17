Serena Williams Throws Daughter Olympia a Party Just for Fun

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian may not have celebrated their daughter Olympia's first birthday last summer, but they did throw her a party on Saturday.

The tennis star posted on her Instagram Story videos from the bash.

"I wanted to just do something fun because we don't do birthdays," said Serena, who is a Jehovah's Witness.

The party was held in the couple's large backyard and had a carnival theme. There was a mini Merry-Go-Round, a train and various other activities and stations, including "Olympia's Candy Shop."

Disney songs played on loudspeakers. Serena sang along with "Something There" from Beauty and the Beast.