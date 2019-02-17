Miranda Lambert Steps Out With Brendan McLoughlin After Revealing They're Married: See Her Ring

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 17, 2019 8:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin

TheImageDirect.com

Here come the newlyweds!

Country star Miranda Lambert and new husband Brendan McLoughlin were photographed sporting their wedding rings while walking in New York City together on Saturday, the day she introduced him to her fans via an Instagram post and revealed that they had gotten married. E! News confirmed the two tied the knot last month in the Nashville area, where she lives.

Lambert, 35, also wore a diamond engagement ring, which experts estimate cost up to $20,000.

"Miranda's new ring is on-trend with romantic and vintage design elements," jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News. "An approximate 2-carat cushion cut Diamond is embraced by a scalloped kite halo, and sparkles atop a micropave diamond band. Similar styles retail for $20,000."

Photos

Miranda Lambert's Best Looks

"The engagement ring is set with an approximately 1 carat diamond in a recessed halo setting," Ira Weissman, founder of The Diamond Pro, told E! News. "All together, a set like this would retail for under $20,000."

The set, he added, "has an understated elegance that honors their blue collar roots while maintaining a level of sophistication we all strive for."

Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin, Ring

TheImageDirect.com

McLoughlin, 27, worked as a NYPD officer and was also an aspiring model. He is also reportedly a father of a three-month-old baby, who he shares with an ex.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miranda Lambert , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin

What to Know About Miranda Lambert's New Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

Darren Criss Marries Longtime Girlfriend Mia Swier

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt's Fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger Bonds With His Valentine's Day Lamb

Lea Michele's Only Bachelorette Party Demand

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair

How Orlando Bloom Proposed to Katy Perry Is Better Than Any Firework

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kenny G

How Kanye West Pulled Off Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day Surprise, According to Kenny G

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.