From Berry Lips to Bronze Lids: Top Beauty Trends You Can Try IRL

In search of some makeup inspiration? Take a look at the runways.
As another fashion month leaves its mark on the industry, it also launches dozens of new looks, trends and ideas for stylish spectators to draw inspiration from, try out on their own and perhaps like so much that they become part of their signature look.
Sure, fashion weeks around the world are home to some of the most creative and dazzling avant-garde designs, but if your daily schedule consists more of a cubicle than catwalk, there are still ways to translate those looks to everyday life—especially when it comes to the beauty trends that are born backstage.
From matte red pouts at Oscar de la Renta to bronze lids at Prabal Gurung, doll-like lashes at Longchamp to berry lips at Rebecca Minkoff, there have been plenty of looks from this season to fit any day, mood and occasion. The best part? You won't spend all day in your makeup chair.
Check out E!'s gallery below and pick a trend to try out yourself.
Wing It
Winged liner never goes out of style, as evidenced by the look at Ralph & Russo. While a bold graphic liner may feel a little daunting for daytime, stick to top liner only for a fuss-free look.
Monochromatic Mood
The best part about this Cushnie look? You can use the same color on your lids, cheeks and lips—just blend, blend, blend.
Rock the Rouge
While rocking a red lip comes with a few fears—namely smudging at the worst moment—Oscar de la Renta's blotted matte version calmed our rouge woes. Needless to say, lip stains, matte formulas and tissue are our friends for low-maintenance staying power.
Golden Hour
Want a smokey eye at the office? Opt for the golden bronze hues used at Prabal Gurung. Diffuse the color around the entire eye for easy definition fit for day or night.
Bold in Berry
For some rosiness, look no further than Rebecca Minkoff's show, where pouts featuring a blotted mix of pink and red took over the catwalk.
Lash Attack
Take a cue from this lashy look at Longchamp and apply a few generous coats of your favorite mascara before you head out the door.
Get Glossy
If low-maintenance glam is your mood, take some quick inspiration from Naeem Khan's latest show, where models strutted the runway with full brows and glossy pouts. Two minutes and you're ready to go!
