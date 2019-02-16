Don't call Lindsay Lohan a mean girl!

The Mean Girls actress says an Instagram comment shared on her account that criticized Celebrity Big Brother after her mom Dina Lohan was evicted from the show's house did not come from her.

"I have been made aware that further comments were added to my last Instagram post as to appear that I wrote them," Lindsay wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "Firstly, I can guarantee these comments were not made from me. Sadly from investigation I have learned that a past member of my team who had access to my account made these changes. This matter has now been dealt with internally."

On the season two finale of Celebrity Big Brother on Wednesday, the actress' mother joined the final four and was then evicted, after which she was made a member of the jury, which voted unanimously to declare Tamar Braxton the winner.