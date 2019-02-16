Andy Cohen is learning to deal with the most annoying part of parenting: People who have opinions about it.

Less than two weeks ago, the 50-year-old Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate. On Friday, he revealed on his Instagram Story that his dog Wacha destroyed the baby's stuffed Torah, a gift from a rabbi. He posted videos of him comically scolding his pet.

He later said in a selfie video, "Okay, flooded with DMs from people saying I've got a big problem on my hands, Wacha's jealous of my son."

"Wacha didn't know the Torah toy—we're talking about a Torah toy—belonged to the baby," he continued. "He just had his eye on this purple f--king toy and he wanted to rip it apart. It's not that deep. Stand down. Everything's fine in the West Village."