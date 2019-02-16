Chris Pratt's Fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger Bonds With His Valentine's Day Lamb

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 11:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt, Farm, Instagram

Instagram / Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt had a little lamb and he and Katherine Schwarzenegger are in love!

The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, Valentine's Day, a photo of the newest addition to his farm on one of Washington State's San Juan islands, writing, "The first lamb of the season arrived on Valentine's Day. I think we'll call him Cupid. ♥️ Good job Mamma! #farmlife #WeBeLambin' #lambingseason2019."

On Saturday, he shared a photo of his fiancée cuddling with the newborn sheep.

"@katherineschwarzenegger rocks the latest trend in fierce accessories. The eggshell wool baby lamb," Pratt joked. "Super high maintenance but worth it for this fashion icon. #farmlife."

Photos

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

Pratt announced last month that he and Schwarzenegger, 29, had gotten engaged. The two have been together since at least last summer.

Pratt occasionally posts photos of his sheep. His son Jack, 6, enjoys feeding them.

Pratt also raises a Longhorn cow and pigs.

Last year, he drew criticism from fans after he posted on Instagram different cuts of lamb meat, writing that the animal was raised and humanely slaughtered on his farm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Katherine Schwarzenegger , Couples , Animals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Natalie Dormer, Jourdan Dunn, London Fashion Week

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lea Michele's Only Bachelorette Party Demand

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair

How Orlando Bloom Proposed to Katy Perry Is Better Than Any Firework

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kenny G

How Kanye West Pulled Off Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day Surprise, According to Kenny G

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Valentine’s Day Getaway Is Straight Out of a Rom-Com

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Instagram

Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair

2019 Celebrity Engagements

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.