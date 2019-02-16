Another day, another epic Beyoncé photo shoot. Please welcome the queen of Valentine's Day.

The 37-year-old R&B and pop queen shared on her Instagram page on Friday, a day after the holiday, sexy images of herself posing against a cream vinyl backdrop while wearing a red, plunging, long sleeve lace mini dress and black studded stiletto sandals.

The singer paired the look with a red, glittering heart-shaped cross-body purse. She wore her long hair curly and loose, covering her shoulders and back down to her waist.

"I hope y'all had a Valentine's Day full of love!" she wrote alongside one set of Instagram photos.