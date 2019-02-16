17 Hot Presidents' Day Sales We're Shopping Now

Accessory Concierge

Receive 25% off the entire site with the code: HAILTOTHESALE.

All Modern

Now through Presidents' Day take an extra 15% off with the code: GOFORIT (select sales only).

BCBGeneration

Now through Feb. 18 take 30% off full-price items (excludes sale).

Bear Mattress

Now through Feb. 19 shop the following deals: $150 off any purchase of $500 and over sitewide; $300 off any purchase of $1,200 and over sitewide; each order that includes a mattress will receive one free Bear Pillow (a $95 value, limit one offer per order).

Catherines

Feb 15-18 take 40% off apparel, accessories, bras and sleepwear (exclusions apply).

Chinese Laundry

From Feb. 16-18 shop the buy more, save more sale (Buy $75+, Get 15%. Buy $100+, Get 20%, Buy $150+, Get 25%) with the code: BMSM25.

Dormify

Feb. 17-18 take 25% off sitewide with the code: LONGWEEKEND.

Helix Sleep

Now through Feb. 25 get $100 off when you spend $600 or more with the code: PREZ100; get $150 off when you spend $1,250 or more with the code: get PREZ150; $200 off when you spend $1,750 or more with the code: PREZ200.

Helzberg Diamonds

Now through Feb. 18 enter the code: CLEARANCE to apply the following discounts: Spend $199.99 and receive $25 off; Spend $499.99 and receive $75 off; Spend $999.99 and receive $150 off; Spend $1,499 and receive $200 off; Spend $2,499.00 and receive $400 off; Spend $4,499.00 and receive $600 off; Spend $7,499 and receive $1000 off.

Joss & Main

Now through Feb.18 take an extra 20% off with the code: STARS.